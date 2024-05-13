IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Oppenheimer

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.58.

IAC Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 615,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 1.34. IAC has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $69.85.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in IAC by 16.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in IAC during the third quarter worth $1,486,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Company Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

