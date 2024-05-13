IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Raised to $4.25

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $3.75 to $4.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s current price.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,295,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,868,727. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 885,697 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth approximately $916,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 35,778,309 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,444 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 888.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 54.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 976,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 344,691 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

