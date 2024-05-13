IDT (NYSE:IDT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.29

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.29 and last traded at $39.12, with a volume of 4918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

IDT Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $977.44 million, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $296.10 million for the quarter.

IDT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. IDT’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDT news, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $593,803.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,462.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $593,803.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,462.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $80,391.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,192 shares of company stock valued at $690,075 over the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of IDT by 11.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in IDT by 397.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 41,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 33,146 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in IDT by 121.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in IDT by 13.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in IDT by 91.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 99,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 47,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

