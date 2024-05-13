iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT Lowered to $1.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

IHRT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 783,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,216. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $176.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $799.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.62 million. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 1,197.12% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth $42,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

