Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Rating Reiterated by BWS Financial

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BWS Financial in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Immersion Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMMR traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 429,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,088. The company has a market cap of $267.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. Immersion has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $8.62.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 million. Immersion had a net margin of 62.74% and a return on equity of 24.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immersion will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elias Nader sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immersion

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Immersion by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Immersion in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

