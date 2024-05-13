Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Mizuho

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IMCR. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,582. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.27 and a beta of 0.92. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. Immunocore’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 33.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after buying an additional 158,455 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at about $777,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 7.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after buying an additional 33,868 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

