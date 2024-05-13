Immutable X (IMX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $57.52 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $57.52 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $2.20 or 0.00003487 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

