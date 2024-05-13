IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the April 15th total of 512,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 328,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

INAB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. 27,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,482. IN8bio has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IN8bio will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the fourth quarter valued at $5,216,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in IN8bio by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 78,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 36,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in IN8bio by 98.3% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 151,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on IN8bio from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

