IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the April 15th total of 512,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 328,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
IN8bio Price Performance
INAB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. 27,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,482. IN8bio has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.
IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IN8bio will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of IN8bio
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on IN8bio from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IN8bio
About IN8bio
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IN8bio
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.