Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Gap Up to $53.06

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.06, but opened at $57.00. Incyte shares last traded at $57.92, with a volume of 2,401,030 shares traded.

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average of $57.51.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Incyte by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 100.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Incyte by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Incyte by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 155,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

