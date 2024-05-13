indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INDI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:INDI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.66. 3,838,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,739. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $60,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,244 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 7.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 68,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 18,235 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 16.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $5,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.