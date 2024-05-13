Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IR stock opened at $91.26 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $56.49 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.72.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

