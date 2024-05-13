Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,970 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $13,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,789,000 after acquiring an additional 627,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,821,000 after purchasing an additional 213,441 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,370,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,724,000 after purchasing an additional 166,999 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,005,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,231,000 after purchasing an additional 95,559 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,120,000 after purchasing an additional 36,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.95. 142,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,699. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.49 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on IR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

