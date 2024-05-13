InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Bought by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 147,000 shares during the period. InMode makes up 2.5% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. North Growth Management Ltd. owned 0.64% of InMode worth $11,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,954,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of InMode by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 753,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,928 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 51,181 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

InMode Trading Up 2.2 %

INMD traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $18.50. 793,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,149. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.20.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

