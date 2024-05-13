InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at Acumen Capital

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Acumen Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.26% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price target on InPlay Oil from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
InPlay Oil Price Performance
InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of C$47.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil will post 0.2748268 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About InPlay Oil
InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.
