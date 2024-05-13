Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £8,281.12 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Javier Ferrán bought 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,836 ($35.63) per share, for a total transaction of £8,281.12 ($10,403.42).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diageo alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Javier Ferrán acquired 290 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,853 ($35.84) per share, with a total value of £8,273.70 ($10,394.10).

Diageo Trading Up 0.5 %

LON DGE opened at GBX 2,850 ($35.80) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,912.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,676 ($33.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,625.50 ($45.55). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,844.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,870.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($44.60) to GBX 3,640 ($45.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($36.43) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,058 ($38.42).

Get Our Latest Research Report on DGE

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.