Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £8,281.12 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Javier Ferrán bought 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,836 ($35.63) per share, for a total transaction of £8,281.12 ($10,403.42).
Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Javier Ferrán acquired 290 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,853 ($35.84) per share, with a total value of £8,273.70 ($10,394.10).
Diageo Trading Up 0.5 %
LON DGE opened at GBX 2,850 ($35.80) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,912.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,676 ($33.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,625.50 ($45.55). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,844.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,870.83.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
