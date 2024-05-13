Insider Buying: LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Insider Acquires £151 in Stock

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) insider Adam Castleton purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £151 ($189.70).

LSL Property Services Price Performance

LSL Property Services stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.71) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £306.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,687.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 270.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 256.87. LSL Property Services plc has a 1 year low of GBX 213 ($2.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 307 ($3.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

LSL Property Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 7.40 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio is 13,750.00%.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

Featured Stories

