Insider Selling: Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) CEO Sells 27,625 Shares of Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 27,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $524,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,533,293. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Alex Vetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of Cars.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $284,981.00.

Cars.com Stock Up 1.3 %

CARS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.83. 750,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,103. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Cars.com’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cars.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Cars.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cars.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 7.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

