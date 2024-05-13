Insider Selling: Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) SVP Sells 6,607 Shares of Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $1,026,529.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,029 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,705.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.14. The stock had a trading volume of 231,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.41 and a 1-year high of $171.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Herc by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

