Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) VP Sells 6,212 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $385,516.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,591.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of International Seaways stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.68. The stock had a trading volume of 615,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.92.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.12 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 173.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

