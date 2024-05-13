Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells 15,100 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $502,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,716,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,450,336.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Friday, April 12th, Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $1,548,000.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,200,800.00.

JFrog Trading Up 3.3 %

JFrog stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $35.66. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $48.81.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $490,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 19.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after buying an additional 80,913 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 8.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,344,000 after buying an additional 679,007 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FROG. KeyCorp cut their price objective on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JFrog

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.