Insider Selling: ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM) Senior Officer Sells 251,995 Shares of Stock

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alex C. Lengyel sold 251,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$12,599.75.
ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of CVE SNM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.08. 218,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,614. The firm has a market capitalization of C$211.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.09.
About ShaMaran Petroleum
