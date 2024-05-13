Insider Selling: ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM) Senior Officer Sells 251,995 Shares of Stock

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alex C. Lengyel sold 251,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$12,599.75.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of CVE SNM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.08. 218,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,614. The firm has a market capitalization of C$211.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.09.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

