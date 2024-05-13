Insider Selling: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) CFO Sells 3,244 Shares of Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $120,611.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,801.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

SKWD stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 396,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,267. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SKWD shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.