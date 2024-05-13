Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) SVP Sells 7,029 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $127,506.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,035.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TTMI traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 182,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -925.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,610,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,998,000 after purchasing an additional 63,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,299,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,216,000 after buying an additional 121,498 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,941,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after buying an additional 96,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after buying an additional 39,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 58.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

