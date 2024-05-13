Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INSM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.38.

Get Insmed alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insmed

Insmed Price Performance

INSM traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $25.83. 1,625,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,709. Insmed has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,636,000 after acquiring an additional 383,714 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 15,915.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.