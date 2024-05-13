Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $161.52 and last traded at $162.93. Approximately 92,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 575,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on INSP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -291.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.28 and a 200 day moving average of $190.91.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $556,950.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,308.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $107,215.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $556,950.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,308.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,371 shares of company stock worth $15,664,278 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,510 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6,846.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,229,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,959,000 after buying an additional 453,294 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 742,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,954,000 after buying an additional 380,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 648.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 304,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,023,000 after buying an additional 264,139 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

