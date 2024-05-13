InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
InspireMD stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57.
InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 320.97% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.
