InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 320.97% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSE:NSPR Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of InspireMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

