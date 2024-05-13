Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Barclays

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $213.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s current price.

PODD has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.44.

Get Insulet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PODD

Insulet Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,729. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.52 and its 200-day moving average is $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. Insulet has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $331.65.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Insulet by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Insulet by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.