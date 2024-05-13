Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Lowered to $213.00 at Raymond James

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $218.00 to $213.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PODD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Insulet from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.44.

Get Insulet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Insulet

Insulet Stock Down 3.0 %

PODD traded down $4.91 on Friday, reaching $160.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,111. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.52 and its 200 day moving average is $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. Insulet has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $331.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Insulet by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,673,000 after buying an additional 268,553 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Insulet by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Insulet by 689.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $1,302,000.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.