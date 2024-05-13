Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at Scotiabank

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.31% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities raised Interfor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Interfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.17.
Interfor Trading Down 1.8 %
Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.65) by C($1.64). Interfor had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of C$785.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Interfor will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Interfor Company Profile
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
Featured Stories
