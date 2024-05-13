Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a growth of 131.4% from the April 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Intrusion

In other news, CEO Anthony Scott acquired 585,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $995,771.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 638,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,077.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion Stock Up 16.1 %

INTZ traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $2.71. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.