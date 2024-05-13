Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $740.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $680.00 to $740.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.95.

Get Intuit alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $629.28. 281,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $634.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $610.36. Intuit has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 144,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.