Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is USA Financial Formulas’ 2nd Largest Position

USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25,756.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,208 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 11.5% of USA Financial Formulas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $65,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $443.08. 22,823,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,661,820. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $436.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.81. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $323.96 and a 1 year high of $449.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

