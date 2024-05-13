Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 23,839 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,835 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPCE. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.07.

NYSE SPCE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.08. 8,832,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,963,529. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $430.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.71.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 87.99% and a negative net margin of 5,301.61%. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,165,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823,646 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 822.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 650,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 580,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 507,946 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 92.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 761,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 365,657 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

