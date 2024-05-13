Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,923,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,050 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.42% of Invitation Homes worth $713,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.75. 3,943,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.