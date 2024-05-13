iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.31. 1,535,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,417,908. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

