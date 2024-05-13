iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,858 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 1.13% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $81,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,645,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 592.4% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

TLH traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.22. 214,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,116. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.99. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $112.55.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

