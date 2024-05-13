iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,931,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,327 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned 1.24% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $152,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 167.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $153,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $222,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $50.78. 978,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,419. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $52.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

