iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.36

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.36 and last traded at $59.35, with a volume of 38328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.18.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

