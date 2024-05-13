iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Cut by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,564 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,200. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

