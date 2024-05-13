iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.82

Posted by on May 13th, 2024

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYEGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 14960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $725.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVYE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,381,000. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 206,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,534 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.