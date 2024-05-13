iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.82

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 14960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $725.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVYE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,381,000. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 206,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,534 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

