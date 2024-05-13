iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,885,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,590 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $197,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,222,000 after buying an additional 53,091 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,538. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $115.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

