iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,274,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,928,316. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

