iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.60

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 54929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

