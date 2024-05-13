iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 104,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 217,300 shares.The stock last traded at $144.63 and had previously closed at $144.38.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 4,354.5% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

