iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $63,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 474,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,347,000 after acquiring an additional 67,861 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $286.27. The company had a trading volume of 326,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,479. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.88. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

