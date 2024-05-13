iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $37,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,428,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 21,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWD traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.79. 771,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,114. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.87.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

