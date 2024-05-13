iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.25. 1,026,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,069. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

