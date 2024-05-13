iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,377. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.75. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

