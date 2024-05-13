iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.65

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.65 and last traded at $91.54, with a volume of 3780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.96.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $978.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.05 and its 200-day moving average is $80.38.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,792,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,869,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,101,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.