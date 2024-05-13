iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Up 138.6% in April

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, an increase of 138.6% from the April 15th total of 70,900 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 934,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iSpecimen Stock Performance

Shares of ISPC stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,381. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. iSpecimen has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 105.25% and a negative net margin of 124.84%. The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.